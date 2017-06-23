Rachel Bilson Is Down For An ‘O.C.’ Revival: Seth & Summer Would Have Kids Now

TV revivals are all the rage right now and Rachel Bilson is totally down for reuniting the cast of ‘The O.C.’ We’ve got her reaction to what she thinks Summer Roberts would be up to today.

There’s no doubt that The O.C. gave us one of the most satisfying finales ever, as the show looked into the main characters’ futures and things were SO bright. We would love to know what they are up to in this day and age and Rachel Bilson, who played adorable Summer Roberts, is down for a reunion. “I’m always open to things. I don’t know what it would look like with our characters being old now. We were riding skateboards on the pier; I don’t know what they do now as 30-year-olds. But it would be nice to see everybody again,” the brunette beauty tells E! News.

The 35-year-old knows that her character and 37-year-old Adam Brody’s Seth would be parents. “I’m sure she has kids with Seth. She went to Brown…she’s an activist, she’s a philanthropist. I don’t know! She’s on the beach,” Rachel continues. As we saw in the series finale, the high school sweethearts ended up tying the knot after college.

The show went off the air in 2007 so ten years later, it would be the perfect time to revisit the gang from Newport Beach. Especially since the cast hasn’t kept in touch, it would make for such a heartfelt reunion. “I haven’t seen any of them in a very long time,” Rachel said. “I always see Josh [Schwartz, The O.C. creator]. Josh is like my brother; he’s married to my best friend actually. I hear things through people and I know people are doing well. Ben [McKenzie] and Adam [Brody] both have kids. Everyone’s growing up.” Rachel herself is a mom to two-year-old daughter Briar Rose with partner Hayden Christansen, 36. Hear us TV gods, make this revival happen!

