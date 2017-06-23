5 Theories About What This New ‘PLL’ Finale Promo Could Mean

Another ‘Pretty Little Liars’ series finale promo is sparking all kinds of ideas inside my head. This 5-second sneak peek could mean a number of things for Spencer Hastings.

The Pretty Little Liars series finale is only a few days away, and Freeform is rolling out the sneak peeks. The official PLL Twitter account dropped a 5-second promo on June 22 and wrote, “Don’t get boxed in.” After re-watching the promo about 15 times, I’ve got 5 potential theories about this finale scene. Let me break them down for you:

1. That’s Spencer’s twin. You all know I’m aboard the Twincer Train theory. I’m convinced that Spencer has a twin, who is also A.D. Maybe the Liars will discover Spencer’s twin is Uber A and will trap her in a glass box to get answers out of her. Spencer’s twin could have a thing about being boxed in. I mean, that’s what I would do.

2. This is the moment A.D. will first be revealed. The series finale is going to be all about the A.D. reveal. If Spencer’s twin is A.D., then maybe this is the moment she finally reveals herself as the big bad villain.

3. Spencer gets kidnapped. The bobby pin in the promo is the only thing that has me questioning my Spencer twin theory. If the Liars did trap Twincer, why would they even give her a bobby pin that could possibly help her escape? Maybe A.D. kidnaps Spencer and gives her just a bobby pin to help get her out. Going back to my other theory, this could be the moment Spencer’s twin reveals herself as not only Spence’s long lost sister, but also A.D!

4. Mona kidnaps Spencer, thinking she’s A.D. Okay, so in the original series finale promo, Mona punches Spencer (or who she thinks is Spencer). Stay with me on this one. What if Twincer reveals herself to Mona as A.D., but Mona doesn’t know it’s Spencer’s twin. She thinks A.D. is Spencer. Mona could escape from the hospital, kidnap Spencer, and trap her in a glass box for the Liars.

5. Mary Drake will be the one to save Spencer. In the original final promo, Mary Drake is seen hugging Spencer, who is wearing a gray sweater, the same sweater that Spencer is wearing in this 5-second promo. Maybe Mary Drake will be the one to save Spencer after Mona kidnaps her, or she could be greeting her other daughter!

5 more days until we say goodbye. #PLLGameOver pic.twitter.com/9OJ57hddJ7 — Pretty Little Liars (@PLLTVSeries) June 22, 2017

The 2-hour Pretty Little Liars series finale will air June 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

