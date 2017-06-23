‘Power’ Season 4 Preview: Will Tasha & Tommy Stay Loyal To Ghost After His Arrest?

Who will turn? That’s the big question this season on ‘Power.’ Naturi Naughton and Joseph Sikora reveal just how loyal Tasha and Tommy are going to be to Ghost now that he’s in prison. Will they betray Ghost to save themselves?

Ghost (Omari Hardwick) was arrested at the end of season 3 for the murder of Greg Knox. As we all know, Ghost didn’t do it, but Angela (Lela Loren), the police, and everyone else have no idea that Sandoval (David Fumero) framed him. However, Ghost being in prison puts everyone at risk, especially Tasha and Tommy, given Ghost’s drug business. HollywoodLife.com was at the Power season 4 junket and talked to Naturi Naughton, 33, and Joseph Sikora, 40, about where their characters’ loyalties lie when it comes to Ghost.

“I think Tommy’s incredibly loyal,” Joseph told HollywoodLife.com and other reporters at the junket. “Tommy’s bond [with Ghost] is something he can’t even comprehend… There’s sometimes, just like life, a bond that we don’t understand and most of that time then when the things we don’t understand are happening [it has] to do with love. I think there’s a love that’s a bond that Tommy doesn’t even understand, having had no real brothers and no real father. This is something that’s beyond him, and he’s grasping at straws to try and understand.”

At the end of the day, Tommy has Ghost’s back. If Ghost ultimately goes down, Tommy’s not exactly safe either. But what about Tasha? Ghost hasn’t been the best husband to Tasha. Will she be the scorned wife and betray him in the end? According to Naturi, maybe.

“I think Tasha has been loyal to Ghost to a fault from the beginning,” Naturi said. “She’s been so loyal that I’m about sick of her. I’m like, ‘Girl, you better worry about you.’ Because at some point, Ghost is choosing himself. He’s not choosing Tasha, he has abandoned his family for this woman, Angela. He has abandoned the house, the home that we built together, the business. I think her loyalty is so deeply rooted in the culture. It’s also deeply rooted in how she was raised. She doesn’t want to lose a father figure for her kids because she didn’t have a father figure.”

Power season 4 premieres on Sunday, June 25, starting at 12:01 am on the STARZ app and On Demand. The network on-air premiere will be at its regularly scheduled time of 9:00 pm ET/PT. Season 4 of Power will consist of 10 one-hour episodes.

