Niall Horan Reunites With Liam Payne At ZPL Birthday Bash Concert — Cute Pic

One Direction hasn’t reunited just yet but two of its members have! You’ve got to see the pic of Niall Horan and Liam Payne chilling before the ZPL Birthday Bash concert on June 23.

Reunited and it feels so good! With all of the members of One Direction out doing their own solo stuff, it’s so nice to see two of them performing under one roof! Niall Horan, 23, took an adorable Snapchat pic with Liam Payne, also 23, laughing behind him while they were chilling backstage before the ZPL Birthday Bash in Indianapolis. The radio station threw one heck of a party, as the boys each rocked a set in front of a packed house at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Other artists including Flo Rida, Fifth Harmony, James Arthur, and Aaron Carter all took turns thrilling the audience, but having half of 1D showing off their new solo stylings HAD to have been the most epic part of the night.

In the selfie shot by Niall, he looks oh so handsome with a little bit of facial scruff while wearing a navy Henley shirt. Liam is also going with the unshaven look and gives his gorgeous smile straight at the camera. He looks so cozy in a black hoodie and is rocking a silver pendant around his neck. Both guys have so much to be happy for these days, as Niall’s “Slow Hands” and Liam’s banger “Strip That Down” are all over the radio as two of summer’s biggest jams.

With all of the promotion for his first solo single, that means Liam has had to hit the road for interviews and performances which is keeping him away from his precious son Bear, who will turn three months in exactly a week. But hey, daddy’s got to pay the bills and keep up the life of a pop superstar, and we’re sure he’s probably Facetiming like crazy with partner Cheryl, 33, and his little one. In this pic with Niall, Liam still looks like a kid himself. It’s crazy that he actually has a child of his own already!

