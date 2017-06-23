Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Blissfully In Love, Her Mom Reveals: So Why No Wedding Plans?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth couldn’t be happier, but don’t expect them to walk down the aisle anytime soon, Tish Cyrus revealed in a surprising new interview! What’s holding them back?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have loved basking in the glow of their engagement. The couple shockingly haven’t even thought about wedding plans, according to Miley’s mom Tish Cyrus, 50! “She’s not eloping. She’s not getting married,” Tish said during her radio interview On With Mario Lopez. Don’t worry because Mama Cyrus assured fans that “they are so freakin’ happy and living in Malibu.”

“She’s so happy,” Tish explained. “[Miley’s] always like, ‘I don’t know why everyone wants us to get married. It’s so perfect.'” Audiences pretty much saw just how in love Miley and Liam were when she sang “Malibu” live at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in May. She even shed a few happy tears when she finished her moving performance. Miley has definitely been keeping Liam, 27, close in her heart with every time she sings “Malibu.” She even wore adorable little earrings that said his name when she was on the TODAY show!

Tish admitted that she still hopes she’ll see her daughter get married in an enormous ceremony, but doesn’t think Miley will go that route. “Of course I probably would [want a big wedding] but she would never do that, I don’t think. She’s a simple, simple girl,” Tish said. Miley has had everyone on pins and needles waiting for her to exchange vows with Liam, but Tish said there’s no rush. “She’s 24. She’s got time,” she told Mario. Miley’s mom even revealed that she’d love to help Miley prepare for her big day when the time was right. “Oh my gosh! If and when that day comes, I’m sure [I’d help plan],” she told HollywoodLife.com in March.

