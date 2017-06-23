Melania Trump Stuns In Gay Pride Colors: Rocks Rainbow Dress At White House Picnic

Melania Trump opted for a white $2,255 Mary Katrantzou frock that featured rainbow panels as she proudly rocked the colors of the gay pride flag for the Trump family’s first-ever Congressional Picnic — a fitting choice during NYC’s Pride Week.

Melania Trump, 47, was all smiles as she joined her husband, President Donald Trump, at the family’s first-ever Congressional Picnic at the White House on June 22, where she stood out in a colorful sleeveless fit-and-flare frock by designer Mary Katrantzou. The bipartisan event was planned by Melania herself and she managed to pay homage to her former home with both the theme and her outfit — and considering her Republican husband is no friend of the gay community and is known to flip-flop on his stance on LGBTQ rights, her rainbow-colored outfit definitely turned heads.

The South Lawn at the White House was set up to look like a mini version of Central Park in NYC, as the theme of the event was “Picnic in the Park.” Melania, a recent NY transplant, opted for a frock that featured all of the colors of the rainbow — an appropriate choice during NYC’s Pride Week.

Her sleeveless, knee-length ensemble, complete with two small slits, was finished off with a thin burgundy belt — and by now we know Melania’s never met a belt she didn’t like. Along with a bevy of belts, another one of Melania’s signatures has been her ability to add a pretty pop of color or print to a slew of her structured looks with a bold pump, and that proved to be the case as she stepped out in a pointy pair of pale pink pumps by her go-to shoe designer, Christian Louboutin.

“My husband and I are pleased to welcome members of Congress and their families to the people’s house,” Melania said in a statement. “With the recent and tragic shooting at the congressional baseball game practice last week, it is more important than ever that we spend time together not as politicians, but as colleagues and friends.”

The tradition of the annual bipartisan event began under President Ronald Reagan and the first family traditionally picks a theme that pays homage to their home state — and Melania managed to do just that, both with the theme and her outfit!

