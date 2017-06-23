Melania Trump Showers Babies With Kisses At Family’s Congressional Picnic & It’s Too Cute

Melania Trump was totally in her element at her family’s 1st Congressional Picnic. Cuddling with babies, the model was all smiles at party, and we cannot get enough of this soft, carefree side of the FLOTUS.

Donald Trump, 71, hosted his first ever Congressional Picnic on the evening of June 22, and, while the majority of his family was in attendance, no one seemed to have more fun than First Lady Melania Trump, 47. After all, the former model was spotted getting cozy with babies and giving them sweet kisses — SO cute! One baby in particular was dressed in a white eyelet top, blue gingham shorts, and had a tiny American flag band wrapped around her head. It seemed Melania just could NOT get enough of the little cutie! Talk about a precious moment, right?

Meanwhile, Donald mingled with his guests, and First Daughter Ivanka Trump, 35, played with her own small children in the grass. In one photo in particular, Ivanka can be seen swinging her and her husband Jared Kushner‘s, 36, five-year-old daughter Arabella Rose Kushner in a rose garden. Ivanka was also spotted sharing laughs with sons Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 1. Melania has one child of her own, whom she shares with Donald, and that’s 11-year-old Barron Trump. While Barron is no longer a little kid, he’s still the light of Melania’s life.

“I am a full time mom; that is my first job. The most important job ever,” Melania proudly told Parenting.com when Barron was only six years old. “I think the number one parenting secret is that it is so important to have good listening skills. I listen to what he says, what troubles him and what he is excited about. Then I can guide and support… I love every minute of it.” Aw! There’s no doubt Melania loves being a mother.

A perfect moment captured in a joyous photo of our beautiful @FLOTUS Melania Trump smiling at a sweet little baby girl. #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/jFUL1RfClg — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) June 23, 2017

