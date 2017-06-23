Mattel Releases New Line Of Ken Dolls & Website Claims They’re All F**kboys

Watch out, Barbie! There’s finally a new line of Ken dolls in town thanks to Mattel, featuring 15 hunky new looks. A website couldn’t help but notice how these boy-toys looked freakishly similar to the players we’ve all met in our trying twenties! Do you agree?!

Barbie’s boyfriend has undergone a makeover! Mattel unveiled 15 new looks for Ken on June 21, which include three body types ranging from dad bods to six packs. To offer some diversity, the doll will also be available in a variety of skin tones, eye colors and more. Even though some are loving Ken’s transformation, others — not so much. They look like the type of “dudes who would snap you a d*ck pic after one meeting,” a new article from Betches.com notes. “I wouldn’t be surprised if each one of these new dolls came with a voice box that said stuff like, ‘I’m sure I have a condom somewhere.'” No style trend is off-limits, including man buns, corn rows and hipster shades.

Luckily, the website went into an epic (crafted) description for each doll, calling the Ken with the pink shirt: Festival F**kboy Ken. “Malibu Barbie met this Ken at Coachella when the two of them briefly touched hands while buying molly from the same guy,” his wild caption reads. So what about the dude rocking the camouflage pants and Malibu t-shirt? That’s supposedly College F**kboy Ken. His story line says, “Barbie dated [him] for the majority of college. By ‘dated’ I mean would hook up with him every weekend and get in public fights at the campus Starbucks during the week.”

Friend Zoned F**kboy Ken, Religious F**kboy Ken, Foreign F**kboy Ken, Sexy Barista F**kboy Ken and King F**kboy Ken are just a few of the others rounding out the list. That last one is somebody to watch out for! There’s one that even scored the name Dean [Unglert], according to the writer’s interpretation of the dolls, clearly inspired by the stud on The Bachelorette. Even though they’re all really named Ken, this is hilarious!

The highly anticipated new Ken dolls were available in select stores and locations on June 20, but will be widely available July 8. It was only one year ago when Mattel made Barbie dolls more diverse, switching up the skin types, body shapes and heights to include tall, petite and curvy models. It’s a start!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Ken dolls look like f**kboys? Tell us!