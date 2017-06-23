Lil Scrappy ‘Begging’ Bambi Benson To Take Him Back — Why She’ll Never Rekindle Romance

Too bad, so sad? Lil Scrappy and Bambi Benson called off their wedding on this season of ‘L&HH: Atlanta,’ but he’s now ‘begging’ for her to give him another chance. Despite his kind words, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why she’ll never take him back.

Bambi Benson, 30, and Lil Scrappy, 33, were once planning to head to the altar, but she’s decided to not look back after their split. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star recently got rid of all of his belongings with her mom’s help as part of her plan to move on. “Scrappy has been begging Bambi to get back together, but she swears there is no going back, that she’s really done with him for good,” a friend of Bambi tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Apparently, time doesn’t heal all wounds in the romance department!

“She’s started talking to other guys and is moving on with her life but Scrappy still calls and texts her all the time, he can’t let go,” our insider added. Less than a month ago, Bambi shared a pic of her mother helping move his stuff into a van on Memorial Day, May 29. The reality star was livid that her ex didn’t help with the process, taking to social media to air her grievances about Scrappy. “F**k me over all you want but not [my mom],” she wrote to her followers. “This is what happens when you try to give a person the benefit of the doubt & believe in them when everyone else think they’re not s**t.”

“The thing that made her really snap was when she heard he was hooking up with his stripper ex-girlfriend in Miami,” a Bambi source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She heard he was spending money on [Shay], renting hotel rooms and partying with her all night. Bambi and Scrap had so many problem in their relationship because of Shay. Bambi was always convinced Scrap was cheating on her and all he’d ever do was deny it.”

It looked like Bambi and Scrappy were going to get their fairy tale ending when he popped the question at the end of season 5. However, things quickly took a turn for the south! He’s seemingly enjoying the single life and so is she, but hopefully they’ll be able to be cordial in the future — if they aren’t already.

