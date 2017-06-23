LaurDIY Dishes On Her New Puppy, ‘Escape The Night,’ & Alex Wassabi At VidCon

This is 100% the Year of Laur! Lauren Riihimaki AKA LaurDIY on YouTube is about to get a new puppy, start a merch line, star on ‘Escape The Night’ and has an amazing relationship, and she told us all about it at VidCon!

Lauren Riihimaki AKA LaurDIY is totally killing it lately. HollywoodLife.com chatted with the YouTube DIY extraordinaire at VidCon on June 22, and she didn’t hold back. First on the agenda: her new puppy! She teased the news on her channel a few days earlier, but she gave us even more details at the web convention. “So on Sunday I’m going to pick up a new little furry member of my family!” she squealed. Of course, she’s saving the surprise for her channel, but she did admit it’s “like a medium sized dog,” and the name “starts with an ‘M'” and “it’s related to where I’m from.” We can’t wait to see the new fluffer! See pics from VidCon 2017.

Joey Graceffa’s YouTube Red show Escape The Night premiered on June 22, and Lauren is one of the stars this season. “The characters are so creative and gory and insane!” she said enthusiastically. “We don’t know what’s happening every episode so we’re genuinely so surprised and so scared every episode.” Lauren wouldn’t tease when she dies in the season, but she dished about what it’s like to get killed off. “It’s like all of a sudden you’re alive and then next second you’re dead, it’s like 10 seconds. A split second from life to death!” Crazy!

LaurDIY fans may have noticed Lauren joking about finally having Laurex merch soon, so we asked her to elaborate. “Alex and I are going to start legitimately designing Laurex merch for sure. The Wassabi merch has been doing so well for Alex and everyone has been requesting Laurex merch. I think the fans would love it!” So what will be in the line? “Personally I love hoodies and long t-shirt dresses so that’s something that’s a staple for me. We’ll see, I’m sure t-shirts are another staple people will love. It’ll be a collaborative effort on what we end up with.”

Speaking of Alex Wassabi, Lauren’s adorable YouTuber boyfriend, we had to ask how they keep their relationship so strong with the pressures of YouTube fame. “It’s definitely figuring out boundaries and what stays online and what stays offline. It’s a learning process but we’ve always been good communicating what we’re comfortable sharing. It could be easy to share too much, but I think we’ve kind of gotten into the groove of what’s personal and what can go online.” Keeping private moments for yourself and never doing anything FOR the vlog.”

