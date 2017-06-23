Kris Jenner Slammed For Photoshop After Posing For Super Sexy Pic In A Bra

The photoshop police are on the prowl and Kris Jenner may be guilty! Fans are accusing the Kardashian matriarch of editing her latest Instagram snap, where she posed in just a bra with her tummy on full display! See the snap here!

Did Kris Jenner, 61, photoshop a super sexy gym pic on June 22? Well, that’s what Instagram goers claimed after they saw the momager like never before. Kris uploaded an ad post to Insta, where she endorsed the celeb favorite, Flat Tummy Tea. She showed off her smooth skin, toned arms, and tiny waist, and credited the detox tea to feeling summer-bod ready. Although Kris looked incredible, fans weren’t buying it.

“Photo shop much,” one user commented under her fit snap, while another wrote, “Stop lying to people. A surgeon did that.” And, there were more comments where those came from. Another critic wrote, “Despite I like her, I think her head here is attached to somebody else’s younger body. The arms are too thin and toned for her to be true.” The harsh critiques continued in the 10k-plus comment pool. However, not all of the messages were negative. A lot of Kris’ fans applauded her for her rocking body at age 61, and even hoped that they would turned out like her.

Kris captioned her photo by giving her fans an insider tip to her fit figure. “People always ask me how I stay in shape and looking so good,” she admitted. “I detox regularly, especially pre-summer. [Flat Tummy Tea] is my this year’s summer must-have and uhhh, I feel amazing.” But, most fans concentrated on finding the flaws in her snap, as opposed to applauding her hard work in the gym. People claimed that the wood behind her arm was warped, that her mid-section was edited to appear tinier, and that her skin was smoothed over. Damn.

We have to admit, although we admire Kris’ incredible body, we were shocked when she posted the snap; not because we thought that she photoshopped the image, but because she doesn’t usually post those types of photos. But, hey, if you got it, flaunt it. Right? At 61, Kris looks better than ever, and it’s no secret that the Kardashian/Jenner clan are always on their fitness game. We say — You go, Kris!

The stunning mother of six — Kourtney, 38, Kim, 36, Khloe, 32, Rob, 29, Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19 — has yet to comment on the Instagram backlash.

HollywoodLifers, tell us your thoughts about Kris’ photo. Do you think she really edited the snap?