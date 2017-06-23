Kris Jenner ‘Mortified’ By Photoshop Fail — How Kylie Is Helping Her Shake It Off

Caught in a lie? Kris Jenner is absolutely ‘mortified’ by the Instagram Photoshop fail, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Luckily, daughter Kylie Jenner is helping her shake off the ‘haters.’

Kylie Jenner, 19, has faced her fair share of online haters, so it’s no surprise that Kris Jenner, 61, is asking for her help following the Photoshop scandal. “Kris is embarrassed by the accusations,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She hardly ever posts pictures where she’s so naked, and on the one day she does, it blows up in her face. It’s frustrating because she’s been working really hard at the gym and her body looks phenomenal. Everyone Photoshops their pics, but now it looks like Kris is faking it. She’s mortified.”

But hey, a badass momager like Kris would say there’s no such thing as bad publicity, right? “On the bright side, her post went viral so she’s going to make extra money since it was an ad for a body cleanse,” the source continues. “Kris is trying to find the silver lining.” Daughter Kylie has also been providing kind words of wisdom on how to ignore the bullying. “She’s telling her to mom to shake off the haters because she’s gone through the same stupid thing. Kris’ whole family love that she feels sexy enough to post a picture like that.”

In case you haven’t checked Instagram lately, the mother-of-six was accused of Photoshopping her face onto a younger body. The picture, which is actually a promotion for Flat Tummy Tea, shows Kris standing inside a gym in a revealing sports bra and workout leggings. “People always ask me how I stay in shape and looking so good,” she captioned the post, adding, “I detox regularly, especially pre-summer.” Unfortunately, followers didn’t buy it. Many think the image is completely fake with tons of digital alterations.

