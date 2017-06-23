Kourtney Kardasian’s Go-To Fashion Trick Every Petite Girl Needs To Try With Denim Shorts

Kourtney Kardashian may be under five feet tall, but she managed to make her legs look endless with her strategic styling! Add a few extra inches to your look and try Kourt’s go-to trick for elongating her petite frame.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, looked beyond amazing when she stepped out in LA on June 19, flaunting her legs in a teeny tiny pair of denim shorts — and although Kourt is under five feet tall, her legs looked endless! Her secret to elongating her small frame? Nude sandals! Kourtney paired her denim cutoffs with a form-fitting white tank, but it was her nude heels that really elevated her outfit. #ShortGirlStyleGoals

Want to fake model legs, just like Kourt? Enter your new best friend: the nude shoe! While Kourt opted for an ankle-strap sandal, you can try this trick with a slew of silhouettes, from block-heel mules to wedges and pointy pumps — and even pointy flats! A pointy flat will give the illusion that you’re wearing a heel — and the same goes for a comfortable sandal with a tiny block heel. When you wear a shoe that’s the same color as your skin tone, you create the illusion of longer legs, eliminating the visual break caused by shoes and straps.

At 5’2″ I can totally sympathize with anyone out there who may look at stars like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner and wish they had the statuesque height to pull off some of their stylin’ looks — but Kourt just proved you can totally make a leggy look work — it all comes down to the styling.

A nude shoe is a timeless staple every gal should have in her wardrobe — not only does it go with practically anything, but it’s a great way to elongate your frame. Now that we’ve broken down how to copy Kourt’s trick, there’s actually a few styles you should definitely avoid when trying this look: steer clear of any shoe that stops mid-calf or below the knee, like gladiator sandals — they’re sadly only going to cut you off. Now that doesn’t mean you can’t work them, but you might be better off pairing them with a flowy, boho mini.

Do you love Kourt’s latest look as much as we do?