Tyga has dropped a new music video for ‘Flossin’ today, June 23, and once you get past the fire beat, you’ll notice something else: it also stars 4-year-old King Cairo! The wildest part is that Tyga’s ex Blac Chyna has given it the stamp of approval. WATCH!

Tyga, 27, is passing the musical baton to his son King Cairo, 4, as we can see in this epic new video for “Flossin.” “Say I’m flossing, say I’m bossing/Now I’m flexing, and I’m flossing,” Tyga raps, and all we have to say is…same. “King is the new big thing,” one fan declared in the comments section, referencing Tyga’s decision to cast his son. Love it! Watch the new video, which dropped today, June 23, above!

Here’s the craziest part of it all: Blac Chyna, 29, has voiced her approval! Tyga’s ex used valuable real estate on her Instagram account to post a clip of the visual, captioning it, “I’m Flossin’ & I’m Bossin.” It’s not too out of this world to think that she would support her adorable son, but it’s definitely weird that she approves of a Tyga project, considering the two have not been on the best of terms. Next thing we know, Kylie Jenner is going to weigh in, too! Anyway, take a look at Chyna’s post:

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “Flossin:”

I’m flossing, I’m bossing

I’m bossing, I’m flossing

But this ain’t Hugo Boss b*tch

Flossing, flossing, yeah we flossing, flossing

I got all the kids

She gon’ ring her frost

You lost it, you lost, yeah you lost it

I’m from the My vanilla girl like chocolate

My chocolate girl like caramel

My caramel girl like dairy flavored

Drippin’ like the faucet

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the music video for “Flossin?” Tell us if you were surprised that Chyna gave Tyga’s video a shoutout on Instagram!