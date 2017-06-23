Kim Kardashian Bought Jackie Kennedy’s Cartier Watch For $379,500: See The Timepiece

Kim Kardashian may have adopted a less flashy approach to dressing, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t adding to her collection! Her latest purchase? A high-fashion timepiece with some serious historical value, too.

Jackie Kennedy‘s Cartier timepiece, a gift from her brother-in-law, Prince Stanislaw ‘Stas’ Radziwill, went up on auction on June 21 at Christie’s in NYC, where it far surpassed sale predictions — and now we know the person behind the purchase: Kim Kardashian!

TMZ reports that Kim is now the proud owner of the timeless watch. Insiders predicted the watch would sell for $120,000 — and it far surpassed expectations as the final, winning bid totaled a whopping $379,500. The timepiece is engraved with the date: February 23, 1963, which means it was gifted to Jackie during her time as first lady, months before her husband, JFK, was assassinated. It’s engraved with the inscription: “Stas to Jackie, 23 Feb. 1963. 2.05am to 9.35am.”

Ever since Kim’s frightening Parisian heist, where she was robbed at gunpoint, the reality star’s style and approach to dressing totally changed. While she used to love sharing photos of her sparkling jewelry collection with her fans, she no longer wears diamonds — even when she hits the red carpet. Her new purchase is timeless and classic, and TMZ reports that Kim plans to wear her latest splurge.



She recently addressed her new approach to dressing on ELLEN. “It’s not to say that I’ll never wear jewelry again or anything like that. I truly don’t know if I’d ever feel comfortable. My whole life has changed in terms of how I travel and what security,” she said.

Kim also bidded on a painting by the former first lady that depicts her brother-in-law, Stas, in 1963 on a 50-mile hike in Palm Beach.

Are you a fan of Kim’s historic new timepiece? Check it out above and let us know.