Khloe Kardashian Disses Kourtney’s Dating Skills: She Has ‘No Game’

Kourtney Kardashian is good at a lot of things, but dating isn’t necessarily one of them, according to Khloe! In a deleted scene from the ‘KUWTK’ finale, Khloe calls Kourt a ‘pu–y’ and forces her to chat up a new man! Watch here!

Kourtney Kardashian, take out a pen and paper, because Khloe is about to take you back to school… dating school, that is! In a deleted clip from the finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe, 32, gets ready for an event with her friends Larsa Pippen, 42, Malika Haqq, 34, and Steph Shep. And, she’s hoping to set up Kourt, 38, with some single bachelors. While Khloe divulges her plan about Kourt, she also throws shade, and Kourt walks in on the whole thing! Watch, below [courtesy of E!].

“I’m going to make Kourt talk to some guy,” Khloe tells family friend, Larsa. “Have you guys seen her try to like talk to someone? She has no game at all and it’s amazing! Because you just would think like…” And, Larsa cuts her off when she replies, “She’d be so poppin’, right?” Then, Khloe agrees and says, “Totally, because she’s so like dope, but Kourtney is the biggest pu–y!” You’ve got to love the sisterly shade!

And, Kourt has perfect timing. She walks right in on the epic moment. “Are you talking about me?”, she asks. The girls quickly cover up their convo with compliments, telling Kourt how gorgeous she is. LOL!

In the never-before-seen finale clip, the girls were getting ready to participate in a pinball tournament at a Korean BBQ place, as the “Pinball Pu–ies”. During the finale [that aired June 12], the girls threw back shots and Kourt had some painfully awkward interactions with some of the men there. When that clearly didn’t work out, Kim, 36, and Khloé made her a profile on the dating site, Farmers Only. But, Kourt wasn’t a fan of that either. She told the girls that she didn’t need their help because her low-key dating style was working perfecting fine for her. “I sneak around this town like a slithering snake,” she told her sisters. And, she wasn’t lying!

It’s no secret that Kourt loves to keep her private life, private. And, a prime example would be her current relationship with former boxer, turned model, Younes Bendjima, 24. While the two have yet to confirm a romantic relationship, they were spotted all over each other when they vacationed in France together for the Cannes Film Festival [May 2017]. Like HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you, “Kourt is obsessed with Younes right now, but she’s keeping her guard up,” especially with him meeting her children. She’s totally into him, but she just wants to take it slow.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourt has good game?