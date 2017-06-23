Kendra Wilkinson Reveals What She’s Doing For The First Time Ever On ‘Kendra On Top’

We’re headed into season six of ‘Kendra in Top,’ but it’s still new for Kendra Wilkinson. HollywoodLife.com caught up exclusively with the 32-year-old about what’s coming up!

“It’s all about reconciliation between a mother and daughter,” Kendra Wilkinson says about this season of Kendra on Top, which premieres on We TV tonight, following the finale of Marriage Boot Camp, which she just wrapped with her mother. That theme will continue on this show of her season, she tells us, saying that in order for she and her mother to get their relationship back, everyone else in the family also needs to work on their relationships — including her dad and her brother.

“There are a lot of different family issues, but it’s a blessing in disguise. For once in my life, I am seeing something I have never seen before,” she said, explaining her mother, father, brother, and husband Hank Baskett hopefully all getting “on a path of reconciliation.”

“This is something I haven’t seen before, this is something I am not used to. I am not the smartest person when it comes to dealing with all these different dynamics. I am a human being. I feel pain, I feel confusion, and I feel the need to stand up for myself and my family. I feel I need to protect everyone,” she explained. “So there are a lot of different feelings and emotions that come along with this season of Kendra On Top. This season of the show is beautiful.”

She also explained that unlike the past seasons, this season isn’t focused on her. “This season is about everyone,” she said, adding they’re filming with her mother in San Diego a lot as well as with her dad and his wife. “This will be the first time I give up my percentage of TV time to other people,” she joked.

Kendra on Top premieres Friday, June 23 at 10:30pm on WE tv.