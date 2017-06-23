Tell us how you really feel, Katy Perry. The singer totally shoved Perrie Edwards out of the way to hug Justin Bieber instead after their One Love concert in Manchester. The video is seriously cringe-worthy!

Katy Perry, 32, will literally do anything to get closer to Justin Bieber, 23! But then again, won’t we all? The “Swish Swish” singer literally shoved Perrie Edwards, 23, aside after their One Love concert in Manchester to give the Biebs a massive bear hug backstage. In the awkward video (watch below), Katy and the Little Mix frontwoman share about two seconds of tenderness before Justin enters the picture. “How are you?,” he asks as Katy wraps her arms around his back like her favorite role model just walked through the door. “I’m so happy you’re here,” she replies with a sweet voice, “How are YOU?”

Honestly though, it looks like the tattooed heartthrob would rather be ANYWHERE else. For starters, he only hugs her with ONE arm instead of both — a classic sign that a guy isn’t that interested in you. We’ve all heard of the friend “side hug” haven’t we? It’s where your ribs touch instead of your chests. Secondly, he tries to cut the conversation with Katy short by saying, “Good to see you” while she’s asking him questions about his day. ALSO, if you watch the first second of the video, the “Sorry” hitmaker is crouching down like he doesn’t want to be seen by her. What’s up with that?

In any case, Justin, Katy, and Perrie were all reunited in Manchester for the victims of the Ariana Grande concert bombing. In the middle of her performance on May 22, two loud explosions went off in the lobby area. ISIS claimed responsibility for the heartless attack that killed 23 people and injured hundreds more. Justin, Katy, Perrie, Miley Cyrus, and more had the One Love audience in tears with their powerful voices.

