Karrueche Tran Confirmed For BET Awards: Is She Ready For Awkward Run-In With Chris Brown?

Oh boy! Karrueche Tran has confirmed she will be presenting at the BET Awards on June 25, putting her in the awkward position of running into ex Chris Brown.

Well it has to happen sometime. Even though Karrueche Tran, 29, has a five-year restraining order against ex boyfriend Chris Brown, 28, they’ll both be under the same roof at June 25’s BET Awards. Fortunately the Microsoft Theater is a pretty big place so hopefully they will be able to stay away from each other, as Breezy could end up in big trouble if he attempts to make contact with his former flame. The model was confirmed by the network on June 23 to be a presenter, making the showdown a real possibility. Not only that, her new boyfriend Quavo‘s band Migos will be performing, so Chris will have to really keep his cool and not try to start something with Kae and her man.

A Los Angeles judge granted Karrueche’s restraining order request back on June 15, so she must be feeling pretty confident that he’ll keep his distance from her at the awards ceremony or risk going to jail. In court, she showed off texts from the singer that alleged how he would be truly awful to her if he ran into her in public. “I’m not being nice to you no more, if I see you out in public again and I’m there I will make you hate me even more, don’t be anywhere I’m out in public, I’m going to ban you from all events,” one message read. It looks like he completely failed on the last part, as the BET Awards are happy to have her at their show.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Quavo, 26, wants to show off his his lady at the event, but the actress is rightfully scared that it will be a trigger for Breezy. “Quavo wants her to be by his side during the event, especially since he’s performing. Karrueche does not want any drama with her ex, and doesn’t want to do anything to provoke Chris,” our insider tells us. “She knows, first hand, how impulsive and unpredictable Chris can be. So, she wants to avoid the possibility of a big fight on the red carpet.” So she WILL be at the event, but the question now is will she feel comfortable flaunting her new romance and risk setting off Breezy? We’ll get our answer on Sunday!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chris will do anything foolish and end up violating his restraining order against Karrueche?