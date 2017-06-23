Kailyn Lowry spent her baby-moon relaxing in St. Thomas with her sons, and she was NOT shy about flaunting her large bump! Rocking tight tops & bikinis, it’s clear the star is super close to welcoming baby #3!

Kailyn Lowry, 25, is quickly approaching her due date, which means she’ll no longer just be a mother-of-two! As early as next month, the Teen Mom 2 star will have THREE little ones to take care of, and we love how she spent her baby-moon this month relaxing and enjoying this special time with sons Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 3 — whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin — and Isaac Elliot Rivera, 7 –whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Joe Rivera. To celebrate Kailyn’s May college graduation, and the fact Lincoln and Isaac are going to be getting a new sibling soon, the threesome journeyed to St. Thomas!

Adventuring in the sun, Kailyn and the boys seemed to have a blast together — just look at her fun pics on Instagram! “Coki beach & the people were so good to us! 🐠 needless to say, the kids are so happy & tired out 💙” Kailyn captioned one particularly adorable family photo of herself and her sons standing together on a gorgeous beach. In the image, Kailyn’s baby bump is on full display as she rocks a black bikini. The expectant mom also shared a sweet photo of herself cradling her bump in the same swimsuit while wading in the warm waters.

“Baby Lo & I are in St. Thomas! 😍🐠 No filter needed #gopro,” she wrote of the snapshot, which was taken on Coki Beach. Kailyn also revealed to fans that while vacationing, Isaac and Lincoln learned how to snorkel and even met an iguana in the wild — how cool is that? The MTV star surprised fans back in February when she confirmed she was pregnant with her third child. After much fan speculation, she finally revealed in May that the father of the child is her friend Chris Lopez.

However, it seems even Kailyn doesn’t know the sex of her unborn child yet. “I bought baby bows today… JUSTTTTT in case we have a girl,” she tweeted on May 11. We can’t wait to find out more about “Baby Lo!”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited to meet Kailyn’s third bundle of joy this summer? Do you think she’s having a girl or another boy?