Joseline Hernandez Hits On ‘L&HH’ Star Miss Nikki Baby After Seeing Sexy New Pic

Look away, Stevie J! After seeing Nikki Mudarris flashing major skin at a star-studded soirée, Joseline Hernandez couldn’t help herself on June 22. The ‘L&HH’ bombshell told Nikki she ‘could get it,’ after they’ve both confirmed being intimate before!

You might need a cold shower after reading this steamy exchange! Nikki Mudarris, 26, Erica Mena, 29, and Lil Kim, 41, were spotted having a blast at Diddy‘s party on June 22, all dressed to impress for the bash. The ladies were seen grinding up on each other and Joseline Hernandez, 30, took notice. Taking to social media, she complimented Miss Nikki Baby on how sexy she looked. “You suck too much p***y. I be in LA this weekend. I need to holla at you. A few hoes can get it,” the Puerto Rican Princess wrote.

When asked about the status of their relationship, Nikki admitted they’ve been intimate on several occasions. “Of course, I don’t know how many times. I love her. She loves me too,” she said during an interview with VH1 in 2016. The two added fuel to the romance rumors during Joseline’s Special Delivery episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. A barely dressed Nikki was seen rubbing oil all over the Puerto Rican Princess’ pregnant belly! The hit VH1 show was filmed a while ago, however their sizzling PDA aired on May 1.

It’s likely Nikki and Joseline are cool with being friends with benefits, if they still are, since Joseline and Stevie J, 45, are seemingly heating up again. The two welcomed a precious baby girl in Dec. 2016 and even though they’ve dealt with their fair share of drama, they always seem to find a way back to each other. However, Joseline’s openly admitted to being bisexual before and proudly reiterated that during her recent appearance on The Real.

Stevie and Joseline were spotted together at an event held in the Gold Room on June 9. Dressed in a glittering frock, the Puerto Rican Princess dropped jaws and he couldn’t keep his eyes off her! As we previously reported, “It’s such a rollercoaster for these two, no one knows what could happen tomorrow,” a source close to the reality stars told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. It looks like Stevie might have some competition!

