Chris Brown and Jhene Aiko have worked together numerous times over the years, but with ‘Hello Ego,’ we’re thinking it’s their best collaboration yet. Listen to the new jam right here!

Chris Brown, 28, and Jhene Aiko, 29, are back with another banger! While we love their 2014 collaborations “Drunk Texting” and “Post To Be,” this one might just take the cake. The two superstars sing about The Struggle on the new track, and it’s got an empowering message, as Chris declares: “I won’t back down.” Listen to “Hello Ego” above, which premiered on DJ Target’s BBC Radio show on June 18, above!

Understandably, fans are freaking over the surprise collaboration. “Damn the way Jhene says ‘don’t stop’ sounds beautiful,” one person commented on YouTube. Others are asking where Jhene’s album is, and we agree! Give the people what they want!

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics:

I should stop drinking, I should stop smoking

I need to focus

I am the dopest, I’m the dopest

You already know this

I’ve been chosen, I’ve been chosen

And I know you noticed it

I got that potion, hocus pocus shit, yeah

‘Cause I got these Vicodin verses

For all these bitches you hurt when

You told ’em, you f*ckin’ with me

I know that you f*ckin’ with me

I’m not this regular hoe

You like these regular hoes

You need to act like you know it

You need to act like you know that

I could do it, do it, I’m the truest, truest

I’m the coolest, coolest, and the truth is (truth is)

I’ve been up for days now

You in my way now

Stay in your lane now

But don’t, but don’t stop

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Hello Ego?” Listen above, then tell us in the comments if you love it!