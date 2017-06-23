Jennifer Lopez Fires Back At Haters Who Claim She Photoshopped Her Sizzling Ab Pic

Jennifer Lopez is setting the record straight! Jenny from the block is slamming haters after being accused of photoshopping an Instagram photo of her sexy abs. See the mysterious mark that has everyone talking!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, took to Instagram to flaunt her fit abs in a sexy photo but when a weird white spot could be seen on the upper left part of her midriff, many people started speculating that the star photoshopped her pic. The singer and actress shut down the claims when she replied to various comments and insisted the spot was just a simple smudge on the mirror! “Omg…Just a smudge on the mirror…lol…not photoshop. #lordblessthehaters #gymrat #youshouldtryit #wishtherewasaphotoshopforhaters,” her caption read. To make sure everyone saw what she had to say, she also posted her response on her Instagram story. See some of the hottest photos of Jennifer here!

Jennifer’s been known to be a workout buff with an intense fitness plan so it’s no surprise that her body looks amazing. In the controversial pic, she can be seen standing in front of a mirror wearing a white Guess crop top that shows off her toned stomach and gray drawstring sweatpants. Despite some of the negative accusations, JLo’s many fans still took the time to compliment the gorgeous star’s beauty and work ethic.

The former American Idol judge has been enjoying her time filming Shades of Blue in New York and hanging out with her boyfriend of five months, Alex Rodriguez, 41. The steamy couple have been making waves since starting a relationship in Jan. 2017 and seem very happy together. Jennifer announced on June 23 that she will be starring in and producing a new romantic comedy called Second Act. With her very busy career and love life we’re amazed she even has time to keep in shape. You go, girl!

