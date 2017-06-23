Jenn McAllister Reveals Season 3 Of ‘Foursome’ Will Have ‘More Drama Than Ever Before’

Season 3 of ‘Foursome’ is going to be LIT! Jenn McAllister told us all about the upcoming season of her hit YouTube show, and she revealed that it’s going to be chock full o’ drama! Watch the interview, here.

Foursome is officially the first YouTube Red show to make it to a third season, and we could NOT be more excited! Jenn McAllister, who stars in the show as Andie Fixler, dished EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com all about the upcoming season at VidCon. “Season 3 is so much fun. It’s going to be the best season,” she gushed. She revealed that in the new episodes, the teenagers are getting out of the classroom and into some wild shenanigans. See pics of VidCon, here!

“We actually score some tickets to a winter break trip so we’re leaving the high school,” she explained. Of course, it will still feature Logan Paul as Andie’s obnoxious brother, plus her pals played by Meghan Falcone, Rickey Thompson and Brooke Markham. “Same drama but different location,” she said. “There’s more drama than like ever before. It gets really dramatic, maybe some new characters too!”

Of course, all high school trips are filled with fights, hi-jinx, and romances, so we asked Jenn what’s in her own romantic future. After admitting on her channel that she’s dated YouTubers before, we wondered if she would ever do it again. “I mean it depends on the person not what they do,” she insisted. “But personally I like keeping my personal relationship personal.” Plus, YouTube couples have added stresses. “You have the pressure of a relationship but a bunch of people watching it too.” Yikes! Watch the full interview above.

HollywoodLifers, are you as excited as we are for season 3 of Foursome? Let us know!