Jake Owen Admits His Career Is At A ‘Turning Point’ — Why He’s So Excited For 2018

Jake Owen is still riding the high of his 2016 album, American Love, but that doesn’t mean he’s not looking forward to what’s coming next. “I’m always working on something new,” the country star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I don’t know what the next step is because I’m in a cool, interesting turning point in my career right now. So we have a lot of things in the air right now, from new music, to lots of other things. There’s some good things happening! I’m excited for 2018. Well, I don’t want to say I’m excited for 2018 because time already goes by so fast, but there’s a lot of good things to come.”

For now, Jake is just enjoying being on the road and soaking up the sunshine — if you’ve listened to his music, you’ll know that he loves spending time at the beach and outdoors. “Even if I’m on tour, I’ll get on Google Maps and I’ll find a lake. I’ll start Googling the closest boat dealerships and get a boat for the day and get out on the lake,” he revealed. “I’ll ride my bike during the day. When I’m on the road or I have a weekend off, I’ll get together with my friends. I’m just like anyone else. I like hanging out in the sunshine with friends and family and enjoying life.”

This summer, Jake’s schedule is packed full with tour dates up until October, but he did tell us that next week he’ll be shutting off from the world on a “week-long, turn-my-phone-off, family vacation.” We all need those every once in a while, right!?

Recently, Jake teamed up with NASCAR champion Kyle Busch for a new web series called Riding With Kyle Busch to help introduce the new M&M’s Caramel candy. Check it out in the video above, or over at M&M’s YouTube channel! “There was no script — it was just Kyle talking to me about my life and my profession and things I love,” Jake explained. “It’s easy to catch up on a conversation while sharing a bag of M&M’s. It’s like an icebreaker. We took a ride, caught up and laughed over a few things. I really enjoyed it!”

