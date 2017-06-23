Isaiah Thomas Flashes His Bare Butt In Sexy Preview Of ESPN’s Body Issue

Damn, Isaiah Thomas. Looking good! The Boston Celtics superstar gave fans plenty of reason to look forward to the 2017 ESPN Body Issue, as the NBA player showed off his nude butt in a sneak peek of the ‘skin-tillating’ spread.

While Isaiah Thomas, 28, didn’t lead the Boston Celtics to the NBA championship, he certainly proved he has a championship-level body in a preview of ESPN The Magazine’s Body 2017 issue. The ‘behind the scenes booty shot,’ posted on June 23, starts of not on Isaiah’s backside, but on a brick wall tattoo. “They ask me ‘will I forget about them when I make it?’ I ask them ‘Will they forget about me if I don’t,” the profound ink reads, before zooming out to a sight that no one would forget: a totally naked Isaiah.

The Celtics point guard poses with his back to the camera, a basketball on his shoulder and his butt on display. “Our next cover star,” the magazine captions the shot and they couldn’t have picked a better model. Fans who want to see more of Isaiah (though, there’s not much more left after that revealing picture) will have to wait a few more weeks. The digital edition of the issue will be launched on July 5, while fans eager to take home a physical copy will have to rush to newsstands on July 7.

Isaiah won’t be the only basketball star in the buff for the Body 2017 issue. Selem Safar, 30, an Argentinian star playing for San Lorenzo in Argentina’s Liga Nacional de Basquet, will also bare all. Julian Edelman, 31, of the New England Patriots will pose in the nude, while Marshawn Lynch, 31, will go “Beast Mode” while wearing nothing, according to For The Win. Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, and Serena Williams, 35, will also pose naked, along with handball star Antonela Mena, 29, field hockey’s Agustin Mazzilli, 28, and Javier Baez, 24, of the Chicago Cubs.

Javier, who many credit for helping the Cubs finally break the century-old curse and win the 2016 World Series, gave a preview of his Body 2017 spread on June 20. “Every body has a story,” he captioned the shot of him with both hands gripped tightly around a big, black baseball bat. What’s even more surprising is that this photo was shot on an iPhone 7! “We were seeing the incredible images iPhone users post on social media tagged with #shotoniphone and our team said, ‘That’s it. How about we do a BODY shoot on iPhone?'” Alison Overholt, ESPN The Magazine’s editor-in-chief told Rolling Stone. “With Javier on board with us, this cover – and the entire shoot – turned out as beautifully as we imagined.”

Are you excited for the ESPN Body issue, HollywoodLifers?