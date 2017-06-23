Is Tiny Shading T.I. For Kissing & Ditching Her After Reuniting? — See Receipts

Leaving so soon? Tiny and her estranged hubby T.I. were all smiles at his daughter’s 16th birthday bash on June 22, but is she now shading her ex for kissing and ditching her after reuniting? The two had a full-blown exchange under a new throwback pic!

T.I., 36, and Tiny “Tameka” Harris, 41, have been fueling romance rumors with their recent PDA and flirty outings. However, is there already trouble in paradise? The Xscape singer took to social media with a childhood pic on June 22, showing her being held by a musician named Blu from a group called Manhattans. When TIP asked who the “pimp is” carrying her, she responds by revealing who he is, but she also possibly threw some shade! Tiny noted how T.I. might recognize his jam, responding, “‘Let’s Just Kiss and say Goodbye’ u familiar with that song I know.” Hopefully, it’s all in good fun!

She could be referencing how they were spotted cozying up together in bed last weekend. Tiny planted a kiss on the rapper while he was on Instagram Live, so fans were convinced the former flames were giving their relationship another go. She also attended his Atlanta-based concert on June 18, singing all of his songs, including “Whatever You Like.” On top of that, she was dressed to impress in a skin-tight number for a party with TIP at Arif Lounge. Even though she filed for divorce in Dec. 2016, they may not be over for good!

The two were last spotted at his daughter Deyjah Imani Harris’ sweet 16 bash. Tiny and T.I. were all smiles for the special occasion and they were joined by her biological mother Ms. Niko, so it was a family affair. TIP has been busy traveling as of late for his Hustle Gang Tour, so they all had a blast while enjoying some time together. Fans are hoping for a reconciliation!

Tiny recently admitted that she and T.I. started talking again. “Some weeks we are on, some weeks we are off. We have been together a long time and there is a lot of love there,” she said during a June 6 interview. Time will tell!

