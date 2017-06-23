President Stephen Colbert has a nice ring to it. In front of a Russian audience, the television host announced his possible 2020 campaign on June 23 and even invited the entire country to help him get elected.

The list of potential 2020 presidential nominees keeps getting longer! Kanye West, Oprah Winfrey, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have all expressed interest in filling the position, and now, Stephen Colbert, 53, is coming out the gate with a surprising statement of his own. “OK. I am here to announce that I am considering a run for president in 2020, and I thought it would be better to cut out the middle man and just tell the Russians myself,” he said on Russian talkshow Evening Urganton on June 23 while taking a shot of vodka. “If anyone would like to work on my campaign, in an unofficial capacity, please just let me know.”

Granted, the video is impossible to understand for most of us because it’s all in Russian — but Stephen’s message to Americans is loud and clear! Also, we have to wonder if the late-night comedian is taking an obvious jab at Donald Trump. The show’s host, Ivan Urgant, immediately joined in with sarcastic comments of his own, using an electronic translator of course. “Can I announce something? I’m here in Russia –” says Stephen before declaring his potential run, “This is not shown in the United States?” Ivan reassures him that the segment will only air at Trump’s place. LOL!

The previous day, after Trump tweeted that he does not have any recordings of conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, Stephen responded with a hilarious picture of himself. “Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’m in Russia. If the ‘tapes’ exist, I’ll bring you back a copy,” he captioned it. Honestly, we’re totally on board with the idea of Stephen running for president. If Vladimir Putin meddles (again?) in the 2020 election, it could happen!

HollywoodLifers, would you vote for Stephen if he ran for president? Why or why not?