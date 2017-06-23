4 Ways You Can Protect Your Colored Hair From The Sun This Summer — Expert Tips

Now that summer is officially here, protecting your colored hair from the sun is a top priority. Summer should be easy breezy & we have 4 expert tips on what you need to do to protect your tresses!

Whether you’re a bleach blonde or a not so natural redhead, protecting your hair from the sun should be at the top of your to-do list. Sun damage is bad as it is for natural hair, and is even more damaging for colored hair. Luckily, Davines ambassador, Chesley Pickthorn shared her tips and tricks to safe guard color and save your hair this summer, with Davines.

1. Sun

“Davines SU is best to use before, during and after sun exposure. Each product in the line is filled with vitamin C, which provides antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits protecting hair and skin. Leave-in formulas are key for sun protection! Evenly distribute hair with Davines SU Milk, twist or braid your hair into the shape of your choice (the looser the better) to help keep hair out of the sun. By braiding you also, decrease the mass of hair that the direct sunlight hits. There’s nothing wrong with a good old fashioned sun hat! Just make sure you spritz your ends with Davines SU Hair Milk.”

2. Salt Water

“To stall the drying, dull effects of salt water, give your hair a quick rinse after your swim. Rinse hair with Davines SU Hair and Body Wash. Avoid any hairstyles that are very tight, especially if your color is on the lighter side. Your hair becomes much stretchier when wet. This can cause breakage when pulled into very strong styles. Cotton hair ties are best to prevent further damage.”

3. Sand

“Even if you’re not jumping into the ocean, the beach can wreak havoc on your hair. Two major keys to avoiding lasting damage: stay away from Sea Salt Sprays (shocking we know!) and don’t use any hot tools before or after.

Avoid all products that dry your hair out. The goal is to moisturize and keep your hair as strong and healthy as possible. To take it a step further, use Davines SU Hair Mask to replenish softness, moisture and shine.”

4. Post-Beach

“Unless you’re a pro-surfer, you probably aren’t spending your entire summer at the beach. That doesn’t mean you should neglect your hair when your back in the city. If you invest in your hair color you should plan to take the best care possible. Davines Essential MINU is amazing for protecting color all year round, especially darker or heavily toned colors. Each product helps keep the shine and luster on point.”