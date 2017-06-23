Mark Hamill, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Join Hollywood Walk Of Fame In 2018 — See Full List

The stars are shining bright! The Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2018 was announced on June 22 and Mark Hamill, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Minnie Mouse are on the roster. See the full list here!

The exciting moment has arrived! The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce revealed the list of impressive entertainers who are getting their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018 and it’s amazing. Not surprisingly, Disney is represented quite well with Mark Hamill, 65, Lin-Manuel Miranda, 37, and even Minnie Mouse (who will join her main squeeze, Mickey Mouse!) among the lucky ones. Like co-star Harrison Ford, 74, who already has his star, Mark’s known for his role in the legendary Star Wars films and is set to appear in the next highly anticipated installment The Last Jedi. Lin-Manuel has made his way with musical films like Mary Poppins Returns, Moana, and DuckTales. The Broadway star was coincidentally hanging out with funny man Weird Al Yankovic, who is also receiving a star next year, when they both found out the news and Weird Al took to his Twitter to share a photo of the happy time.

The Motion Pictures category is full of familiar names such as Jack Black, Kirsten Dunst, Jeff Goldblum, F. Gary Gray, Mark Hamill, Jennifer Lawrence, Gina Lollobrigida, Minnie Mouse, Nick Nolte, and Zoe Saldana. In the Television category, there’s Anthony Anderson, Gillian Anderson, Lynda Carter, Simon Cowell, RuPaul Charles, Taraji P. Henson, Eric McCormack, Ryan Murphy, Niecy Nash, Mandy Patinkin, Shonda Rimes, and posthumously, Steve Irwin.

The Recording category includes Mary J. Blige, Sir Richard Branson, Petula Clark, Harry Connick Jr., Ice T, Snoop Dogg, Carrie Underwood, and Weird Al Yankovic. Finally, Steve Jones is the chosen one for Radio while the Live Theatre/Live Performance category tops it off with Charles Aznavour, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and posthumously, Bernie Mac.

The honorees were chosen by the commerce from hundreds of nominations, according to ABC News. Dates for the ceremonies haven’t been set yet but must be scheduled within two years of the announcement date.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the list of celebrities getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018? Tell us here!