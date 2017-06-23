Halsey Slams Iggy Azalea As A ‘F***ing Moron’ & Refuses To Apologize For It

A feud is brewing between Halsey and Iggy Azalea! The singer totally slammed Iggy in a new interview for appropriating black culture, then reportedly took to Twitter to admit she’s NOT sorry for it!

Halsey, 22, held nothing back in her new interview with The Guardian…and it included a major dig at Iggy Azalea. “There’s a lot of people I wouldn’t put on my record,” she told the paper. “Iggy Azalea: absolutely not. She had a complete disregard for black culture. F***ing moron. I watched her career dissolve and it fascinated me.” Immediately, fans began flooding the 22-year-old’s Twitter feed with criticism for the interview, in which she also defended Quavo, despite his previous homophobic comments. But while Halsey made sure to profusely apologize for the Quavo comments, she apparently has zero regrets about what she said about Iggy.

“I don’t regret saying Iggy has a disregard for black culture,” she reportedly tweeted, in a message that has now been deleted. Unfortunately, there’s no proof of this tweet, but it’s pretty clear from the interview that Halsey is unapologetically NOT a fan of the Australian rapper. There’s never been any evidence of a feud between these ladies in the past, so it seems like Halsey’s feelings about what she believes is an appropriation of black culture have been brewing for quite some time. Only now have they finally come to light.

For now, it seems like Iggy isn’t ready to engage in this battle, but like Halsey, she’s never afraid to speak her mind and defend herself when she feels the time is right — so don’t be surprised if this turns into an all-out war between the women. Perhaps Iggy’s longtime nemesis, Azealia Banks, will chime in, too…

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Halsey’s comments about Iggy? Do you think this will erupt into a huge feud?