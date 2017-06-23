Halsey Deeply Regrets Defending Quavo After Homophobic Comments: ‘I Am Truly Sorry’

Halsey apologized on Twitter for saying that Quavo’s ‘misunderstood’ because of homophobic comments. The bisexual singer thinks her words were taken out of context — she’s never even met him!

Fans were roasting Halsey, 22, on Twitter after an interview with The Guardian on June 22 went viral, in which she seemingly defended Migos rapper Quavo, 26, for his enraging homophobic remarks. Quavo had slammed iLoveMakonnen in a February Rolling Stone interview, saying that coming out as gay undermined his credibility as a rapper. He has since apologized. Halsey’s fans were upset and confused as to why Halsey, an openly bisexual star, would defend her “Lie” collaborator after he said something so awful. Halsey, realizing she made a terrible mistake, apologized on Twitter the next morning.

“The Quavo comments [were] taken out of an off record convo about music industry homophobia. NOT a defense…Honestly? I didn’t know that Quavo had made homophobic comments when I collaborated him,” Halsey said on Twitter. “We’ve never spoken a word to each other and I have no intention of pursuing a friendship there, unless he wants to make a legitimate apology. I work tirelessly to represent & support marginalized communities I love & am a part of. I’m sorry if my actions have ever seemed otherwise.

“I only meant to say that people can struggle being socially conscious if they don’t have the information/vocabulary,” she continued. “So we must educate them. And I’m proud to watch the young people around me work hard to educate themselves and others to stay woke every day…I AM queer & I TRY to be understanding & want people to be educated. But im truly sorry for my misjudgment. Again, I am truly sorry for my misjudgement and I am happy to have listeners who hold me accountable.”

Her remarks in The Guardian piece were strange, especially given the context that she’s never met the dude and didn’t know what he actually said. Her apology is clearly sincere, but saying he wasn’t being homophobic, and saying that she’s never met him is kind of negated when you read that truly defended him personally. “I think he’s misunderstood,” said Halsey in The Guardian. “Just because I choose to be a socially conscious artist, and I’m pretty good at it, that doesn’t mean every artist is going to be equipped to be politically correct. I don’t think he’s inherently homophobic, I think he’s in a tough place of trying to explain what he means. I agree his apology was bullsh*t but I can’t police everybody.

Good on Halsey for apologizing, especially since #halseyisoverparty is trending on Twitter right now. Hopefully this will be enough for her fans to forgive her! Something she’s not apologizing for from that interview? Slamming Iggy Azalea, 27. She called Iggy a “‘fucking moron’ that has a complete disregard for black culture.” In her Quavo apology statement, she said she “doesn’t regret” the Iggy comments. Sorry not sorry, girl!

