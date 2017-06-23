Gigi Hadid Slams Zayn Malik Breakup Rumors With The Cutest Throwback Pic & Message

Gigi Hadid totally proved her relationship with Zayn Malik is better than ever! The stunning model shared the most adorable photo of the couple and her caption will melt your heart!

Gigi Hadid shut down all those rumors that her relationship with Zayn Malik was on the rocks! The 22 year-old posted the sweetest Instagram of herself casually cuddling with her boyfriend and captioned it, “missing mine 😊.” Gigi had her eyes closed as she rested her forehead on the side of Zayn’s face while they sat on a windowsill together. The “Pillowtalk” singer recently revealed that he sees his relationship with Gigi as super normal even though they’re both superstars.

“I can understand how it can look — that you’ve got these two people in a ‘power couple,’” he told The Evening Standard. “That’s not something I want to be a part of. I’m with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me. When we come home, we don’t really talk about that s***. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh.” Zayn, 24, and Gigi have definitely put an end to any speculation that they were on the verge of splitting. He even admitted that he got some style advice from Gigi when he worked with Versace Versus. “She’s very good, and she definitely assisted me,” he said.

They have got to be the coolest couple ever! Gigi and Zayn totally turned heads when they stepped out on the New York City streets hand-in-hand in May. Obviously Gigi brought her fashion A-game in an olive jacket that perfectly matched her high-waisted pants. She rocked a black turtleneck crop top and kept her hair slicked back. Zayn went for a relaxed vibe in a pair of jeans, Champion sweatshirt, and black leather jacket layered on top.

