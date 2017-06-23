Friday Playlist: Epic New Miley Cyrus Remix & More To Start Your Weekend Off Right

If you thought Miley Cyrus’ ‘Malibu’ and Niall Horan’s ‘Slow Hands’ couldn’t get any better, here’s the evidence to change your mind. Listen to amazing new remixes of those hits, incredible tracks from LIGHTS and Clean Bandit, and more!

Friday Playlist is a weekend-ready roundup of new and notable releases that we’ve been loving this week. Up first is the Tiesto remix of “Malibu” by Miley Cyrus. As much as we love the sweet, soulful ballad, we have to admit we were waiting for someone to turn it into a club-ready banger. Tiesto gets it done. Similarly, Niall Horan‘s “Slow Hands” gets the Basic Tape treatment, and the Parisian duo takes the former One Directioner‘s hit solo track to a totally new place.

We’re also loving “Giants,” the comeback track from LIGHTS. “It’s about liberating your mind and letting yourself dream and imagine yourself in a greater place,” she tells us. “In order to achieve great things, you have to be able to picture it. You have to envision these amazing worlds before you can go there!” It also flows nicely into “Disconnect,” the long-awaited release from Clean Bandit and Marina and the Diamonds. Clean Bandit’s Grace Chatto told us back in March that “lots of different versions” were on the table for a while, delaying the final one, but now it’s here and we’re shook. That means we don’t have to listen to the not-great-quality version from Coachella anymore!

There’s a fresh track from original America’s Got Talent winner Bianca Ryan, too, and an incredible live recorded version of Alt-J‘s “In Cold Blood,” done at Spotify Studios. Emmit Fenn‘s hypnotic “Painting Greys,” Joywave‘s head-bopper “Doubt” and Portugal. The Man‘s lilting “Tidal Wave” also made the list.

Listen:

