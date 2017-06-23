Fifth Harmony Reveals The Real Reason Why They Didn’t Change Name After Camila Left: Watch

When Camila Cabello departed Fifth Harmony and they became, you know, a foursome, we all were wondering if the group would change their name. Watch Ally, Normani, Dinah and Lauren explain why they haven’t!

“It was obviously a thought, because it was a prevalent thing that there’s four of us, not five. Regardless, we were all very united in the fact that we didn’t want to change the name,” Lauren Jauregui, 20, said in a June 21 interview with MTV News when asked why Fifth Harmony hasn’t changed their name. She then went on to clarify that a lot of it was just rumor. “It wasn’t our thought that was circulating — other people who thought they knew what’s up,” Lauren said. There you have it!

Of course, Camila Cabello‘s exit from the band in December 2016 shocked tons of fans, but the remaining four members of the band are making sure that they continue to give their best effort — under the same name. “Fifth Harmony is the name we grew up with and we worked for and it’s our brand,” Lauren also said. “It’s who we are. It’s our entire moments. It’s what we spent five years on.” Is it possible to love these ladies more?

Finally, when asked if Camila will ever be replaced, the “Down” songstresses had the best answer: “The fans named us Fifth Harmony, and now they’re the fifth member,” Dinah Jane, 20, declared. Okay, we’re crying! You can watch the rest of their interview above.

