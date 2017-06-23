Erika Costell: How The Team 10 Cutie Went From Crew To Talent & Got 1M Subs Overnight

It’s unheard of for a new YouTube channel to get over 1 million subscribers in a day, but guess what? Erika Costell DID THAT. The gorgeous gal from Team 10 revealed how she went from crew to talent with major success at VidCon.

Okay, we are officially impressed with Erika Costell. The stunning 23 year old burst onto the YouTube scene by starting a channel, posting a video, and getting 1 million subscribers basically overnight. It takes most YouTubers years to get to that point – if ever! But the Team 10 cutie revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how she actually went from a behind-the-scenes babe helping out Jake Paul and his crew to the spotlight at VidCon on June 22. See pics from VidCon, here.

“Honestly the craziest thing that has ever happened to me, I was not expecting that at all,” she gushed. Her bestie (and fellow Team 10 lady) Tessa Brooks nodded along with how wild it was. “We estimated 150,000 subscribers in the first week. Then I hit a million and I’m like… okay! It was a little nerve-racking because I’ve never done vlogs before.” We bet! So how did she find such immediate success? It’s all thanks to her network.

“I was the first employee for team 10 actually,” she revealed of her time as a crew member. “I helped everybody grow and I’ve been the mom of the group and now I’m still involved in the business side but it’s great, everyone’s been so supportive.” But before the good news, she actually thought she was getting fired! “Jake and Nick pulled me into the room and said “Look Erika, we need to talk.” Luckily they were only kidding, instead she was getting her own channel! It was Jake’s shout-out that helped her numbers skyrocket right off the bat, and she’s so grateful for it. “I didn’t realize how strong our family was until that happened,” she gushed. “It’s a movement. Team 10 is a movement.” Watch the full video, above!

