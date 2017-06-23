Trump Accuses Obama Of Secretly Planting Recorders In The Oval Office

Wait – did President Donald Trump just accuse Barack Obama of bugging the White House? After admitting he didn’t make ‘tapes’ of his conversations with James Comey, Trump blamed Obama of using ‘surveillance’ on him.

“Well, I didn’t tape him,” President Donald Trump, 71, said about ex-FBI director James Comey, 56, during a June 23 interview with Fox & Friends, per TMZ. Donald was asked why, after admitting he didn’t have any recordings of his conversations with the former FBI leader, and he responded with a bunch of word salad that seemed to accuse Barack Obama, 55, of being the culprit behind these alleged tapes. “You never know what’s happening. When you see that the Obama administration, and perhaps longer than that, was doing with this ‘unmasking’ and, uh, ‘surveillance,’ and you read all about it.

“And I’ve been reading about it for the last couple of months, about the seriousness of the – and the horrible situation with surveillance all over the place,” the seemingly paranoid president said. “And you’ve been hearing the word unmasking –a word you’ve probably never heard before – so you never know what’s out there, but I didn’t tape, and I don’t have any tape, and I didn’t tape.” For those who forgot, the president tweeted on May 12 that James Comey “better hope there are not ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press,” a threat that seems to imply someone may have recorded their conversations.

After being hounded about these alleged recordings, the sitting president of the United States finally admitted (over a month later) that they didn’t exist. “I have no idea whether there are “tapes” of recording of my conversations with James Comey,” Donald said in a pair of surprisingly coherent tweets on June 22, “but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings.” Hmm. Trump, while speaking with Fox & Friends, seemed to say that his bluff (aka his lie) about there being “tapes” may have forced James to “change his story” about whether or not Donald allegedly asked the FBI to drop its investigation into Michael Flynn’s 58, possible connections to Russia.

Donald has a history of using threats of alleged recordings to intimidate people close to him, according to CNN. Tim O’Brien, a Trump biographer, said that Donald told him that he was recording their conversations, and these alleged tapes came up during a deposition. “My attorney said, ‘Mr. Trump, do you have a taping system?’ And he said no. And he said, ‘Well then, why did you say this to Mr. O’Brien?’ And he essentially said, ‘I wanted to intimidate him,’” Tim said. So, this lie of a tape is just part of Trump being a bully? Check.

