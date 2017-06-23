Kylie Jenner Admits She’s ‘Missing’ Someone: Travis Scott…Or Tyga?

This girl loves to keep us guessing! Kylie Jenner wrote on Instagram that she’s ‘missing’ someone — but is she referring to Travis Scott…or possibly Tyga?! Cast your vote here!

Kylie Jenner, 19, took to Instagram to post a sultry selfie on June 22, and while that’s nothing new, it was her caption on this one that really got fans talking. “Miss u,” she wrote alongside the pic, which shows her in the middle of a massive walk-in closet, wearing an oversized t-shirt but showing off her full makeup glam. This may not be Kylie’s sexiest look ever, but she’s posing pretty seductively, with her hip stuck out and her oversized lips in her signature pout, and it’s pretty clear she’s sending a message to someone. Of course, that begs the question….who?

At first thought, it seems pretty obvious that Kylie is referring to her current boyfriend, Travis Scott, 25, who is currently in Europe on tour. His dates across the pond last until July 9, so unless Kylie pays him a visit, she still has two weeks to go without her man. Still, fans are also wondering if she could maybe be referring to Tyga, 27, who she broke up with in March. The two have broken up before, but it’s never lasted as long as this time around, so it definitely wouldn’t be surprising if she realized she wanted him back by this point, right?!

However, it does seem like the 19-year-old is very happy with Travis, so he could’ve been just what she needed to finally get over Tyga for GOOD! This overseas tour is the new couple’s first time having to deal with major distance in their relationship, so it’ll certainly be a test — but we also wouldn’t be surprised if Kylie pops up in Europe for a show or two. Hey, Selena Gomez, 24, did it…

