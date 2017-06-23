Nicki Minaj Helps DJ Khaled Out On 2 New Tracks: Hear ‘Nobody’ & ‘I Can’t Even Lie’

Nicki Minaj and DJ Khaled have teamed up for two amazing tracks off his new album ‘Grateful,’ and they both dropped today, June 23. Nicki even threw some shade at her nemesis Remy Ma. Listen to the songs here!

Nicki Minaj, 34, and DJ Khaled, 41, are the new dream team. Khaled employs the “Anaconda” rapper on “Nobody,” which also features Alicia Keys, and “I Can’t Even Lie” (along with Future.) They’re both so fire that it’s impossible for us to pick a favorite, but dammit if we won’t listen to them both on repeat in hopes of doing so.

And get this — Nicki seemingly throws shade at Remy Ma on “I Can’t Even Lie,” when she raps, “Keep your man off my Instagram, bitch.” This is likely a reference to an incident where Remy’s husband, Papoose, was caught visiting Nicki’s Instagram when he liked a comment on a photo she posted with her and Drake. So Nicki’s feud with Remy Ma is still very much alive.

Of course, we can’t forget about the time that Khaled proposed to Nicki back in 2013 with a $500,000 diamond ring. Ahead of his 7th album Suffering From Success, he used the MTV News cameras to ask for her hand! “Nicki Minaj, I’m at MTV, I’m going to be honest with you; I love you,” Khaled said into the camera. “I like you, I want you, I want you to be mine. Nicki Minaj, will you marry me?” Too funny! As we all know, Khaled has since found happiness with Nicole Tuck, but we love that his friendship with Nicki remains true.

Here’s the full tracklisting for Grateful:

1. (Intro) I’m so Grateful* ft. Sizzla

2. Shining ft. Beyoncé & JAY Z

3. To the Max ft. Drake

4. Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

5. I’m the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne

6. On Everything* ft. Travis Scott, Rick Ross & Big Sean

7. It’s Secured* ft. Nas & Travis Scott

8. Interlude (Hallelujah) ft. Betty Wright

9. Nobody ft. Alicia Keys & Nicki Minaj

10. I Love You so Much ft. Chance The Rapper

11. Don’t Quit ft. Travis Scott & Jeremih

12. I Can’t Even Lie ft. Future & Nicki Minaj

13. Down for Life ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR, Future, Travis Scott, Rick Ross & Kodak Black

14. Major Bag Alert ft. Migos

15. Good Man ft. Pusha T & Jadakiss

16. Billy Ocean ft. Fat Joe & Raekwon

17. Pull a Caper ft. Kodak Black, Gucci Mane & Rick Ross

18. That Range Rover Came With Steps ft. Future & Yo Gotti

19. Iced Out My Arms ft. Future, Migos, 21 Savage & T.I

20. Whatever ft. Future, Young Thug, Rick Ross & 2 Chainz

21. Interlude

22. Unchanging Love

23. Asahd Talk (Thank You Asahd)

