DJ Khaled’s new album ‘Grateful’ finally dropped today, June 23, and there are so many incredible features that it’s impossible to pick a favorite. Hear the fresh tracks with Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and more!

It’s no secret that DJ Khaled, 41, has friends in high places, and on his new album Grateful, he seemingly cashes in all of the favors he’s ever been owed from Beyonce, Drake, Rihanna, Migos, Nicki Minaj and more. You can stream the whole album below!

We’d already heard “Wild Thoughts” with Rihanna, “I’m the One” with Justin Bieber & Co., “To the Max” with Drake and “Shining” with Beyoncé and JAY-Z, but we’ve been going crazy speculating what the songs with Nicki and Alicia Keys would sound like. Now we know, and damn, it was worth the wait!

Khaled premiered the album on a special edition of “We The Best Radio” on Beats 1 on June 22, and it hit streaming services at midnight. Now we just have to wait for the inevitable music videos with Nicki and we’ll be good! Oh, and you’re probably aware that Khaled’s baby son Asahd has a starring role in most of the artwork, but did you know the 4-month-old tot is an executive producer on the project? The rapper explained in a recent interview that his son helps out “through subtle gestures and expressions in the studio,” though he did unfortunately throw up on his dad during the mixing of “Shining.” What a time to be alive.

Anyway, listen to the album below:

