Diddy Doesn’t Know Which Jenner Sister Is Which In The Most Awkward Instagram Exchange

Diddy, king of the #DiddyCrop accidentally dissed the Jenner sisters again on Instagram! Diddy tagged Kylie Jenner in a pic of Kendall Jenner, and his followers went insane! This is seriously the most awkward thing ever.

Diddy, 47, swears he doesn’t have anything against the Jenner sisters, but here he is again making things super awkward on Instagram. The rap legend basically broke the internet after the Met Gala when he cropped Kendall Jenner, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 19, out of a group photo. Thus, the #DiddyCrop was born. It now has fans thinking that he actually doesn’t know who the famous sisters are. That’s because he posted a boomerang of himself and Kendall on Instagram, and totally tagged Kylie. Oops!

He quickly changed the tag and added Kendall when his comments section absolutely blew up with fans mocking his mistake. They thought it was hilarious, too, after the #DiddyCrop incident. He apologized in the comments, writing, “I’m human people. I make mistakes. Sorry”. Kendall had no hard feelings about it, replying to the comment of the “cheers” champagne emoji. No harm, no foul. Seriously, though, it’s pretty easy to mix up the tags; this is no biggie.

The #DiddyCrop actually extends much farther back than the Met Gala. He’s cropped Kardashian sisters out of photos, too! And that includes Kim Kardashian, 36, who was sitting next to him, Beyonce, 35, and JAY-Z, 47, at Fashion Week. Smooth! For what it’s worth, the boomerang with Kendall is adorable. The two posed in a photo booth, Kendall looking casual with a glass of champagne, at the premiere of his new documentary “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”. Yeah, everything’s cool between these two!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Diddy doesn’t know the difference between Kendall and Kylie? Let us know!