Corinne Flies Nanny Raquel To LA For Love & Support During Painful ‘BIP’ Scandal

Nanny Raquel to the rescue! Corinne Olympios has been down in the dumps since her painful ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ scandal, but fortunately for her, her longtime nanny, Raquel, has flown to LA to ‘comfort her’.

Raquel rushed to her side,” a source close to Corinne tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Corinne [Olympios] has flown her longtime nanny in from Florida to cook for her, clean and help comfort her during this painful Bachelor In Paradise scandal. Shortly after Corinne returned stateside from her messy appearance on Bachelor In Paradise in Mexico, her loyal nannyrushed to her side,” a source close to Corinne tellsEXCLUSIVELY.

And guess what? Corinne is getting all the cheese pasta she can fit in her stomach. That’s right — not only is Raquel cooking Corinne’s favorite meals for her, but she’s also making sure Corinne is able to take her daily nap on a regular basis. Must be nice, right? Good for her, though. Corinne has been through a lot over the past couple weeks, so we can understand why she wants a bit of comfort in her life.

“Since [the scandal], Corinne and Raquel have been living with her forgiving boyfriend, Jordan [Gielchinsky], and their dog in West Los Angeles. Raquel has been caring for Corinne with regular comfort meals of her famous cheese pasta and cucumber salads after which Corinne has been taking her daily nap hoping to put the terrible incident behind her,” our source adds.

Corinne is also getting support from her boyfriend, who recently broke his silence on the scandal. “I have known Corinne for over 10 years and as a friend or boyfriend, she will continue to receive my unwavering loyalty and support until I decide that there is a legitimate reason not to give it,” he told E! News. “Anything the public may perceive that is coming from me is pure speculation. There is an ongoing inquiry that must follow a course to its conclusion before I can fully comment.”

