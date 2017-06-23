Chris Brown & Karrueche Tran: Will He Violate Restraining Order If He Runs Into Her At BET Awards?

Uh oh! Both Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown will be hitting up the BET Awards on June 25, despite her restraining order against him. We’ve got details on what will happen if they end up face to face.

This could get ugly! Karrueche Tran, 29, has confirmed she will be a presenter at the BET Awards, putting her under the same roof at LA’s Microsoft Theater as ex Chris Brown, 28. On June 15, a judge granted her a five year restraining order against Breezy after she alleged that he was violent to her during their relationship and threatened her with further harm even after they broke up. “This is a civil restraining order, not criminal. However, if it is violated, it can become a crime if the protected party files a complaint against him. I always advise my clients to not go near a place where you know they are going to be especially a situation like this where it could get tricky because he’s putting himself in a position where he could easily violate the order,” Top Beverly Hills criminal defense attorney Robert Bernstein shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com.

It’s okay for Kae to approach Breezy should she want to, but he cannot go near her on his terms. “The rights are given to her because she is the protected party. If she approaches him it won’t be a violation, not vise versa,” Robert continues. Since Karrueche is going to want to hang with new sweetie Quavo, 26, at the event, she’s definitely going to steer clear of Breezy, knowing his temper and how volatile he is. Chris is NOT a guy who handles jealousy well.