Chris Brown & Karrueche Tran: Will He Violate Restraining Order If He Runs Into Her At BET Awards?
Uh oh! Both Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown will be hitting up the BET Awards on June 25, despite her restraining order against him. We’ve got details on what will happen if they end up face to face.
This could get ugly! Karrueche Tran, 29, has confirmed she will be a presenter at the BET Awards, putting her under the same roof at LA’s Microsoft Theater as ex Chris Brown, 28. On June 15, a judge granted her a five year restraining order against Breezy after she alleged that he was violent to her during their relationship and threatened her with further harm even after they broke up. “This is a civil restraining order, not criminal. However, if it is violated, it can become a crime if the protected party files a complaint against him. I always advise my clients to not go near a place where you know they are going to be especially a situation like this where it could get tricky because he’s putting himself in a position where he could easily violate the order,” Top Beverly Hills criminal defense attorney Robert Bernstein shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com.
It’s okay for Kae to approach Breezy should she want to, but he cannot go near her on his terms. “The rights are given to her because she is the protected party. If she approaches him it won’t be a violation, not vise versa,” Robert continues. Since Karrueche is going to want to hang with new sweetie Quavo, 26, at the event, she’s definitely going to steer clear of Breezy, knowing his temper and how volatile he is. Chris is NOT a guy who handles jealousy well.
“His duties are to not have any contact with her. That means he can’t go up to her or have any correspondence with her physically or digitally, whatsoever. He could be playing with fire, but in a large event like this, I don’t see anything going wrong here,” he assures us.
“I think he’ll have enough people around him that she can’t approach him and say he threatened her or anything because there are too many witnesses. But, the law is definitely on her side,” Robert adds. “The worst case scenario is if he violates the order and she files a complaint, he could be charged with a crime, at which point the case would go to trial. But, he’s much safer in a large event like this. I think he’ll be fine.” We sure hope so!
