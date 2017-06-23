Chad Johnson Spills On His ‘Connection’ With Karina Smirnoff: It Was An ‘Interesting Ride’

‘Famously Single’ returns on June 25, and HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY to Chad Johnson about his ‘connection’ with Karina Smirnoff and the ‘ups and downs’ they faced in season 2!

In the trailer for Famously Single season 2, which premieres June 25 at 10 p.m. ET on E!, Chad Johnson, 29, and Karina Smirnoff, 39, are seen getting very cozy. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Chad about what went down between him and the gorgeous DWTS pro while filming. “Me and Karina do make a connection,” he told us. “You’ll kind of see that as there’s ups and downs and ups and downs and then some ups and couple more downs. It’s an interesting ride that we had.”

Chad is best known for being a Bachelor Nation “villain” on both The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise. When he was on Bachelor In Paradise, he told us he felt like he was in “full defense mode” and didn’t get a chance to show his “regular personality.” He’s excited for people to see the real Chad on Famously Single. “I think it was an opportunity to show a different side to myself as well as meet new people, make friends, have a little fun,” Chad said about why he decided to do the show. “I think we all kind of learned something about ourselves.”

Spoiler alert for those who don’t keep up with Chad on the regular! The hunk has been dating model Zoe Baron on and off for a few months. Famously Single was filmed in 2016. Famously Single also stars Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, 31, and Malika Haqq, 34, who broke up in Feb. 2017 after meeting on the show, as well as I Love New York star Tiffany Pollard, 35, fitness model David McIntosh, 31, and British personality Calum Best, 36. Chad notes that fans are going to see “every single aspect of our personalities.” With all of these stars living under the same roof, you know there’s going to be drama!

