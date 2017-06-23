Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber & More Celebrity Wedding Crashers

Weddings are exciting enough, but what would you do if a star crashed your big day? We’ve gathered up some of the most famous surprise guests to show up when couples tied the knot!

Celebrities like Justin Timberlake, Serena Williams, and Robert Pattinson have taken wedding crashing to the next level! Some lucky newly wed couples have gotten the chance to hangout with stars who just stopped by their reception to say, “hello!” Taylor Swift, 27, has got to the queen of wedding crashing. She has been spotted popping into at least three receptions since 2012! The singer even treated guests at a New Jersey wedding to a surprise performance of “Blank Space” in June 2016. See The Celebs Who Have Crashed Weddings Here!

Maroon 5 practically turned wedding crashing into an art form for their music video “Sugar.” The band suited up and drove around Los Angeles in search of people to surprise. They totally gave audiences the shock of their lives when they showed up to perform at a bunch of weddings. Entire ballrooms of guests totally lost it and immediately started dancing when they realized they were getting a private concert from Maroon 5!

Ed Sheeran arrived at an Australian couple’s wedding after they had overcome a heartbreaking personal tragedy. Kya and Matt had planned out their big day, but the bride’s mother sadly committed suicide so they put their nuptials on hold. The groom reached out to a radio station asking for help and they pulled out all the stops to make their new wedding day special. Ed, 26, sang “Thinking Out Loud” for the couple’s first dance that definitely made for an utterly magical moment. Tom Hanks didn’t exactly plan out his wedding crash like Ed. The 60 year-old actor was just going for a jog through Central Park when he spotted a couple taking their wedding photos. Tom just casually went up to the pair and introduced himself! The bride looked like she was in complete disbelief as the photographer snapped away.

