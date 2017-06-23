Cardi B Fears Winning BET Award Over ‘Idol’ Remy Ma: It Would Be ‘Awkward’

Besties Cardi B and Remy Ma are pitted against each other at this year’s BET Awards, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Cardi is super worried about what’ll happen if she beats her pal. Here’s why.

Cardi B has always looked up to Remy Ma as a rap artist, but now that she’s in the music industry herself, she’s found herself nominated against Remy at the 2017 BET Awards. The ladies, along with Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj and Young M.A., are up for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, and even though it’s a huge honor, Cardi isn’t even hoping to win herself. “Cardi is not trying to take the award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist — she doesn’t feel right winning it over Remy,” a friend of Cardi’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants Remy to win. She looks up to her, she’s one of her idols. If she ends up getting it instead of Remy, it will feel weird.”

When the nominations came out in May, Cardi expressed a similar sentiment, telling fans, “I can’t believe it. But if I lose, I hope that Remy wins. She’s always supported me from day one. She’s my real one.” Meanwhile, Remy has been embroiled in a bitter feud with fellow nominee Nicki for months, and Cardi has obviously taken Remy’s side, so both women are probably also hoping that, no matter what happens, the 34-year-old isn’t the winner. Cardi is also up for Best New Artist, and her pal revealed that that’s the award she really wants to take home.

“Her confidence is all the way up and she sees herself walking away a winner,” the insider reveals. “But even if she doesn’t get the award, she already feels like she won. It’s cheesy to say, but it’s true. Only a couple of years ago she was working as a stripper — she never would’ve imagined that two years later she’d be up for two BET Awards.” It’s definitely a good year for Cardi!

