Cardi B: Why She Didn’t Ask Offset To Be Her BET Awards Date

Cardi B will be walking the red carpet solo when she hits the BET Awards on June 25. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she’s NOT bringing Offset as her date for the big night.

We were really hoping that Cardi B, 24, and Offset, 22, would take their romance public by hitting up the BET Awards together, but sadly that’s not going to happen. “Cardi’s not taking Offset as her date, she’s playing it cool with him right now. He didn’t ask her to go with him and she’s for sure not going to ask him. They’re still talking to each other, but it’s complicated,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Bummer! These two were so hot in her video for “Lick” that we were really hoping it would lead to some red-carpet PDA.

“With the way their careers are right now it’s not really the right time for a serious relationship, it’s too hard. They’re for sure going to hang out this weekend, but Cardi’s not pressing anything. Whatever happens happens,” our insider adds. Smart girl, because the Bronx native has way too much going for her right now to be chasing after anyone who isn’t one hundred percent there for her. She’s up for Best New Artist and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the BET Awards and is just focused on having an amazing night.

In an interview with The FADER magazine released on June 22, Cardi played it coy about what’s going on in her relationship with Offset, refusing to say what their status is. She did sweetly refer to him as “the boy” and said that “a lot of positive things came out of that,” making a romance seem like it’s completely in the past! The Love & Hip Hop star did have glowing praise for the Atlanta native, saying “It’s been a blessing, me meeting him and meeting his friends.”

She went on to share how much the guys inspire her bust her butt when it comes to her own hip hop career. “I see how hard they work. And that motivated me to work even harder. And I see how good things are going for them and how popping it is to be number one. And I’m like, ‘I want that'” she revealed. “A lot of people just see they jewelry and they money, but I don’t think a lot of people see how hard they work for that sh*t every single day.” Migos will be performing at the BET Awards and we’re sure Cardi will be on her feet cheering for Offset and the guys.

