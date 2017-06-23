Cardi B’s Workouts: Her Two-A-Days To Prepare For BETs — She Wants To Show Off Results

Cardi B doesn’t mess around! She’s been putting in the work at the gym in preparation for the BET Awards, June 25! Go inside the female rapper’s last few days before the big night! HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Cardi B, 24, is up for not one, but two BET Awards — Best New Artist and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist — which means, she’s got to look better than ever! So, she’s been doubling her workouts! “Cardi’s been working out twice a day because she wants to get her body on point for the BETs,” a friend of the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! “She’s been in the gym, preparing hard for the past month, and she looks amazing right now!” And, Cardi’s plan is to show off her super toned physique at the show!

As for what her schedule will be like before the BETs? — Since Cardi’s up for two major awards, and her rumored man, Offset, is set to perform, she’ll be all over the place this weekend. “Cardi’s going to be at a few high profile spots, hosting parties and performing this weekend,” our insider revealed. “She’s even performing at the BET Experience on Saturday night [June 24], so she’ll be really busy.” And, what better time to show off your hard work than at Hollywood’s hottest parties?

With all of her hard work in the gym, “Cardi’s feeling super hyped for the BETs, but she’s also nervous.” She knows that all eyes will be on her, especially since she’s a newcomer to the BET nomination pool. “It’s such a big deal and so many important people will be watching,” so, she wants to look her best. We don’t blame you, Cardi!

The 2017 BET Awards nominations came out on May 15, and, like we told you, Cardi went wild when she saw her name on the list along with big names like, Remy Ma, 37, and Nicki Minaj, 34. After Cardi heard the news, we learned that Offset was so excited for her that he sent her flowers and champagne! The Love & Hip Hop star even twerked in celebration of her nominations and you can watch that epic moment, right here!

And, like we mentioned, her rumored beau, Offset is also set to perform with his rap group, Migos. The trio are also up for a few awards themselves, so it should be a night to remember for both, Cardi and Offset. Not to mention, we’re hoping that these two will finally make their red carpet debut as a couple!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Cardi will go home with any awards on Sunday?