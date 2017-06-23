Camila Cabello Crushes ‘Crying In The Club’ & Slays In Lacy White Outfit On ‘Tonight Show’

Camila Cabello absolutely killed her performance of ‘Crying in the Club’ on ‘The Tonight Show’ on June 22, and we’ll just be over here rewatching it for eternity. Also, can we talk about her gorgeous white ensemble? WATCH!

Camila Cabello, 20, can do no wrong! The songstress was as sultry as ever during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and you can watch the epic video of her performing “Crying in the Club” — and looking amazing in a lacy white outfit — above. We’re absolutely obsessed with the acoustic vibes in the beginning of this rendition!

Camila was also a good sport for host Jimmy Fallon‘s Hashtags segment, and we laughed our butts off as she performed some hilarious #SummerSongs tweets. “It’s the #SummerTweets Mixtape,” Camila declared halfway through the clip. “You and I should drop it!” Love it. As for which songs made it in? Camila’s own “Crying in the Club” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer” were included, as well as “Sorry” by Justin Bieber, “Hot in Herre” by Nelly, Adele’s “Hello,” DJ Khaled‘s “All I Do Is Win,” R. Kelly‘s “I Believe I Can Fly” and of course the iconic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston. So good!

Camila’s debut solo album The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving is due later this year, and we absolutely can’t wait. In the meantime, she’ll be performing at a few dates this summer, first in Chicago on June 24, Tinley Park, IL on Aug. 13 and in Wantagh, NY on Aug. 19, 20 and 21. We’ll keep you posted, of course!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Camila’s performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night? Tell us if it was her best one yet!